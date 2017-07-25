Home Applications Cisco: Shaping the Future of Work: Three Questions to Ask

What will work look like in 10 years? We’ve heard a lot about the ways new technologies—artificial intelligence, virtual reality, robotics and the like—will disrupt work as we know it.

Will we have a shiny new future, where machines take over menial or repetitive tasks so people can be free to pursue more creative work? Or will AI and robotics take all the jobs, leaving humanity with no meaningful work and a broken economy?

We know from pop culture that we are notoriously bad at predicting the future. Unlike the Jetsons, we don’t zip around with jet packs. No hoverboards from Back to the Future. And 2001 came and went without a computer trying to take over a spacecraft, or the world. And yet we keep trying. And worrying.

Socrates worried 2,500 years ago that by releasing language from the constraints of time and space, the written word would destroy human memory and the art of argument. Today, parents and educators worry that social media is destroying the face-to-face social skills and relationships. In the 1800s, critics of steam locomotives worried that traveling at speeds approaching 50 miles an hour could cause women’s uteruses to fly right out of their bodies! Today, we have growing anxiety about driverless cars—can they be hacked? Will they cause accidents? What will happen to taxi drivers and long-haul truckers?

While we all see the promise of technology, many people see a dystopian future where automation replaces workers and nothing replaces their jobs. Or where drones, facial recognition technology, big data, and analytics are so pervasive that privacy becomes a distant memory.

