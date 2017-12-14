Cisco: Shaping a Diverse and Stronger Cybersecurity Industry

Aside from scuba diving and working with Cisco customers to improve cyber resiliency, cooking is one of my greatest passions. My favorite dishes are a fusion of the best ingredients, each complementing the other and accentuating the right flavors to achieve culinary heaven. You see, if you stick with one ingredient, you are stuck with one flavor profile and the dish is left bland and unmemorable. It’s a similar issue with diversity in the cyber profession.

Decades of a male-driven business environment have led to a repetition of the same mindset, narrowing the capabilities of companies to “be more” and limiting their potential. The tech industry, and specifically cybersecurity, has historically been dominated by men. I know this, as I’ve been in the high tech space for over 30 years and have seen many male figures influence business, have the ultimate decision-making power, and accept or override the innovative thinking of individuals across their organizations.

Fortunately, I’ve had the privilege to be surrounded by amazing women throughout my career, influencing, motivating and rooting for me along my professional journey. In fact, I wouldn’t have entered the cybersecurity space had it not been for my good friend and mentor, Rebecca Jacoby, SVP Operations at Cisco. She encouraged me to consider the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) role as an opportunity to rotate in the field and apply my skills and leadership traits to the explosive and unpredictable field of cybersecurity. Needless to say, that nudge shifted the direction of my career, introducing me to many humbling, empowering and motivating experiences.

However Rebecca wasn’t the only female leader that influenced my career. If I hit the rewind button back to my early 20s, when I was just starting off in high tech, it was a female manager who, while developing my early career, also held me to the same expectations as that of the older and more experienced peers, helping me develop the skills, confidence and poise to succeed. When I decided it was time to shift my career in a new direction, another strong woman took a chance on me, seeing something in me that she later said – “I knew you would not let yourself fail.” This knowledge, mentorship and guidance shaped the direction of my career and molded my leadership approach.

