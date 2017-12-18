Cisco Security Connector for iOS

We’re excited to announce the availability of the Cisco Security Connector app for iOS, a first of its kind enterprise security solution for iPhone and iPad. Working with Apple, our team of engineers used new platform capabilities and APIs embedded into iOS 11 to deliver the deepest visibility and control for enterprise-owned iOS devices.

So how does the app work in the real world? Let’s walk through a scenario:

Meet Ian

Ian is an IT manager for a large hospital, in charge of all desktop, laptop, and mobile endpoints. The hospital provides the nurses, doctors, and other staff with supervised iOS devices. He, and the hospital’s CISO, love that Apple is secure by design.

However, the supervised iOS devices that Ian manages don’t always stay on the hospital network. The hospital provides an in-home care service, which means the nurses and doctors connect to cellular and other Wi-Fi networks.

Initially, Ian evaluated a VPN and a global HTTP proxy. Neither solution was designed to solve Ian’s problems and both provided a poor experience for users.

Enter the Cisco Security Connecter

Between his own frustrations and the piling complaints from users, Ian needed a solution that could provide him with visibility and control and his users with a zero-touch experience.

The solution? You guessed it, the Cisco Security Connecter. This single app is powered by Cisco Umbrella and Clarity. Umbrella is a secure internet gateway that provides the first line of defense against threats on the internet wherever users go. Clarity is a component of Cisco AMP for Endpoints, which gives insight into all network traffic — even HTTPS URLs without decryption — generated by the user, applications, and device.

