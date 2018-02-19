Cisco: Security as a business priority

In 2017, ransomware attack WannaCry infected computers across 150 countries. According to the Moneywatch news website, the losses from this attack alone could have reached $4 billion. These losses go far beyond the costs of repairing technical infrastructures and fixing outages.

Companies affected by cyberattacks take a big hit on their reputation and their ability to look after their customers. They may lose revenue and business opportunities, not to mention incur in hefty penalties. Despite the growing evidence that security is a business issue, many companies still fail to make it a priority.

Making security a business priority was one of the topics covered in the panel discussion, moderated by Anthony Grieco, Cisco’s Trust Strategy Officer.

Read the entire article here, Security as a business priority

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.