Cisco: Securing Your Data in the Transformation to Digital
I recently had the opportunity to participate in a joint webinar between Cisco and Global Knowledge Canada to discuss Cisco’s latest cybersecurity industry research, the security challenges organizations face today, and how organizations can mitigate risks. After a detailed conversation with Brad Haynes, Cisco product specialist at Global Knowledge Canada, here are my top three takeaways.
The Rise of Cyber Attacks
As organizations go through digital business transformation, attack surfaces are increasing and major security breaches continue. In the past few years alone, the frequency and size of security breaches has forced organizations to increase their security budgets in order to simply retain customers. These “just in case” funds are more formally known as incident response retainers. By 2020, leading analyst organization IDC predicts that 80% of enterprises will have incident response retainers in order to combat potential security breaches.
Read the entire article here, Securing Your Data in the Transformation to Digital

