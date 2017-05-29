Cisco: Securing the IoT at Scale

Protect Vital Services in Advanced Medical Care, Automated Manufacturing, and Power Generation and Delivery

From time to time, I find it’s helpful to pause and take stock of why I do what I do.

Recently, I found myself talking with a CEO of a medical startup. Their goal was to improve the care of cancer patients through customized drug therapies. Their approach uses a patient’s genomic information, real-time health data, and current prescriptions to formulate a personalized medication regimen. That regimen helps give the appropriate combinations and dosage of the proper medications specifically for that individual to avoid negative side effects. The more he spoke, the more fascinated I became, and it hit me.

This is the why!

Cybersecurity is not going to improve patient care. It is not going to cure cancer. What it will do is help researchers continue their important work. Imagine the impact of a ransomware attack against this company. What if the research data were manipulated to show false positives or negatives? What if the devices administering the medications were exploited by a malicious actor? And this is just one use case among many exemplifying the promise of the Internet of Things (IoT). That promise is being made real in healthcare, manufacturing, and utilities, to name a few. Yet, we’re just getting started with the IoT, and there is so much more to come.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.