Cisco: Secure the Branch by Securing the Business

Security in not simple and not all companies are the same. Different business needs, inter-connected applications, and compliance regulations are coupled with increasing demands of the network by employees, partners, customers and most recently, devices; the fragmentation of the attack surface is maddeningly complex, as thieves become better organized to take advantages of it.

However, when viewing the problem in its entirety, patterns begin to emerge. Regardless of what industry you work for, certain types of business methods at the branch are likely to be employed and consequently, exploited. I joke, for example, if security concerns around email keep growing, maybe it is time to stop using that form of communication. If the Internet connection in the branch is too dangerous to secure, then don’t use it. If you don’t want malware on your network; don’t have one.

Obviously, most businesses of today require those types of services. SAFE uses common business practices that require common security capabilities to provide a reference for end to end security.

The SAFE model provides a reference architecture that you can use to customize for your company’s specific business needs. The model uses several viewpoints to provide the right level of clarity for all audiences. The SAFE model includes.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.