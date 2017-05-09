Home Cisco: Secure the Branch by Securing the Business

Cisco: Secure the Branch by Securing the Business

0
Cisco: Secure the Branch by Securing the Business
0

Security in not simple and not all companies are the same. Different business needs, inter-connected applications, and compliance regulations are coupled with increasing demands of the network by employees, partners, customers and most recently, devices; the fragmentation of the attack surface is maddeningly complex, as thieves become better organized to take advantages of it.

However, when viewing the problem in its entirety, patterns begin to emerge. Regardless of what industry you work for, certain types of business methods at the branch are likely to be employed and consequently, exploited. I joke, for example, if security concerns around email keep growing, maybe it is time to stop using that form of communication. If the Internet connection in the branch is too dangerous to secure, then don’t use it. If you don’t want malware on your network; don’t have one.

Obviously, most businesses of today require those types of services. SAFE uses common business practices that require common security capabilities to provide a reference for end to end security.

The SAFE model provides a reference architecture that you can use to customize for your company’s specific business needs. The model uses several viewpoints to provide the right level of clarity for all audiences. The SAFE model includes.

Read the entire article here, Secure the Branch by Securing the Business

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493712237_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra Nutanix Workshop Video

          In the following video, you will learn about Nutanix from the folks at XenTegra. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

          read more
          1493680961_maxresdefault.jpg

          ScaleArc Overview: Enabling Consumer-Grade Apps

          1494044926_maxresdefault.jpg

          A Video Demonstration of Workspot DaaS 2.0

          1494060126_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation on the ActualTech Media DemoCast (May 2017)

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video