Cisco SD-WAN Networking Service for Public Clouds

Enterprises across all verticals are migrating their applications to public cloud (IaaS) services and taking advantage of the great cost savings on compute hosting. But the cost benefits shouldn’t affect security, scalability or customer experience. Enterprises require the same level of secure network access, control and visibility in the cloud as they do with on-premise networks. Cloud providers offer basic network functions like IPSEC VPN, BGP routing, NAT. It’s a good enough solution to build a simple site-to-site VPN network with some routing, but enterprises could quickly face these challenges:

How can I build a hub spoke network with transit routing capability? How can I visualize my traffic across different locations? How can I select the best path for different applications if I have both Internet and AWS Direct Connect or Azure Express Route at the same time?

With the Cisco IWAN solution running on Cisco CSR1000v, a network admin can extend Cisco IWAN capabilities into a public cloud (AWS, Azure, Alibaba Cloud [coming soon]).

