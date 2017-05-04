Cisco: Scale Your Data Center with the Nexus 9000 and Cloud Scale Technology

There is no dispute that Cisco offers an unmatched portfolio of networking solutions that gives our customers the unique ability to simplify their IT infrastructure and optimize it for the many diverse on-prem and cloud-native applications they are deploying today. The Nexus 9000 is a foundational element of that portfolio that has been installed in almost 11,000 customer environments worldwide.

What helps truly set the Nexus 9000 apart in a very crowded data center switching industry is its Cloud Scale ASIC technology. We believe the advanced intelligence gives Cisco customers a two-year innovation advantage in terms of application performance, pervasive visibility, and security. Today, Cisco is expanding on the tremendous momentum we’ve had with the Cisco Nexus 9000 and Cloud Scale technology with more flexible ways to deploy them in their data centers.

Specifically, Cisco is expanding the Nexus 9000 fixed-configuration options with the introduction of two new Nexus 9300-FX fixed switches:

