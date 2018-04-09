Cisco Reimagining the Network

MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress is almost here, and what a great forum it is for those interested in learning about and understanding the software-defined wave. The conference, taking place in Paris, gathers a broad group of industry experts from Hyperscale providers, Telcos, Enterprises, Universities and networking vendors, with an agenda that covers the latest in transformative technologies.Continuing to be top-of-mind for our customers is a focus on using these transformative technologies to enable business outcomes, like enabling new revenue streams, lowering CAPEX dramatically, or lowering OPEX dramatically. This focus on outcomes coupled with an accelerated pace of technology and architectural changes are enabling (or perhaps forcing) new business models.

We have an opportunity with these transformative technologies to think of the network in a fundamentally new way. We must embrace technology and architectural transformation in addition to automating the entire network operation lifecycle in order to accomplish these outcomes.

