Cisco: Recent innovations in Cisco ACI – ServiceNow joint solution
Last year, we announced our successful certification of Cisco ACI Inventory Management App with ServiceNow. The application can be found in ServiceNow store. Since then we have advanced our ACI integration use-cases and building newer solutions such as Tetration-ServiceNow.
In this blog, I want to provide a refresher on the existing ACI use-cases and as well a quick walkthrough of newer ones and how customers can leverage these advancements as they turn to cloud to accelerate innovation, expand market reach and reduce IT costs.
Challenges Facing IT Operations: ITSM Stakeholders are increasingly contemplating over how to create a unified operation model for next generation ITSM. Traditional IT spending is shifting over to the Cloud to accelerate innovation and reduce IT costs. Challenges the IT department faces to meet the increasing demands of providing quick and flexible business services include:
- Manual service mapping
- Lack of correlation between infrastructure changes and the business services
- Disconnected infrastructure tools and portals for change management and troubleshooting
- Inefficient root-cause analysis for service outages
Read the entire article here, Recent innovations in Cisco ACI – ServiceNow joint solution
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper