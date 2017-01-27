Cisco: Quantifying the Benefits of Network Transformation

IDC analysis shows that organizations deploying digital network technologies receive over $48K annual benefits per 100 employees with a 9-month payback.

Meeting with IT leaders always fascinates—and often challenges—me. There is always some new insight or perspective I take away from these encounters. Over the past year, I’ve met with an increasing numbers of IT leaders who voice their frustration. Why? Because they realize that legacy approaches to networking will be a major impediment for their digital initiatives, but they struggle to make the business case to modernize their infrastructure.

Often times when you hit a wall with business leaders, you need to translate your vision into financial benefits. Speak their language. After all, hard numbers talk louder than a million network diagrams.

We decided to find a way to help. We put IDC in touch with eight trailblazers who are using Cisco DNA to transform their business. The goal was to unearth the business and IT benefits they were experiencing — then help quantify the benefits of a digital-ready network to their business.

