Cisco: Privacy Is a Basic Human Right… and Good for Business, Too

We humans love to share and communicate. From the beginning of recorded history, we’ve sought connection, culture, and commerce by sharing aspects of ourselves with others. But we also want to be left alone without undue interference to lead our lives. So how do we solve this dichotomy?

First off, let me emphatically say that I view privacy as a basic human right – along with life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. But in today’s information age, many say privacy is dead. I prefer to think of this as a challenging and exciting time for exploration, innovation, and creation — not defeat. We can best reconcile the opportunities and challenges of the digital age through a thoughtful approach to the data organizations collect and how they use it, as well as awareness and responsibility for what individuals willingly share.

Data is one of an organization’s most valuable assets, but it must be planned for, managed and responsibly protected just as any other critical business asset. We do this with our budget and finances. Why not approach data the same way?

