Cisco: Policy Driven Automation Enables Innovation or Why Customers Adopt Vscale Architecture

Some of our largest enterprise customers are deploying the next-generation of data center networking. They are delivering automation and intelligence with programmable hardware and software – deployed with application centric models that work best for their workloads. Their IT leaders have focused their creative energies to re-imagine their business – digitally transforming their operations – to drive customer-centered innovation and enable their organizations to deliver greater value because of new architectures, modernized infrastructure, and the power of intent-based automation in the data center.

And so, this also is the story of Inovalon, a cloud-based analytics technology company helping the healthcare industry transition from volume to value. Facing increasing demand for its services, Inovalon didn’t have the time to stitch together and scale a complex mix of infrastructure components from multiple vendors. The company’s IT staff wanted to adopt new, modern, and scalable technologies to support distributed compute models, a rapidly expanding data lake, visualization tools, and more.

So they chose to deploy first one, and then a second, pre-engineered, converged infrastructure data center design from Dell EMC and Cisco based upon the Vscale architecture.

“We had settled on specific new technologies, but creating and maintaining an optimized environment around them concerned us,” says Faisal Khalid, senior vice president of Technology Solutions at Inovalon. “For example, our distributed database technology is very network sensitive, and we need to build clusters for certain clients that have 90-plus or 100-plus nodes each. We wanted the ability to scale those clusters across racks to achieve linear performance scaling, which often leads to latency.”

Their cloud infrastructure uses Cisco UCS Director and ACI to configure and secure the compute, network and storage resources employed to onboard new customers – in half the time it did before.

Read the entire article here, Policy Driven Automation Enables Innovation or Why Customers Adopt Vscale Architecture