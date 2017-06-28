Cisco: Partnering to Deliver the Deepest Visibility and Security Control for a Mobile Workforce
Every day I talk to companies who are looking for ways to use mobility to transform the way they do business. Hospitals are now replacing a nurse’s clipboard with an iPad, manufacturers use custom apps on an iPhone to increase productivity, and sales reps are now given an iPad instead of a laptop. While this kind of revolution brings huge benefits — cost savings, better insight, and competitive advantages — it also introduces new requirements around network performance, collaboration between user groups, and security.
That’s exactly why Apple and Cisco started partnering together — to create the very best app and voice experience for iPhone and iPad on corporate networks. Now, we’re adding security to help our customers become the most connected, collaborative, and secure businesses in the world. Today I’m thrilled to share the latest innovation that we are currently developing: the Cisco Security Connector app for iPhone and iPad in the enterprise.
While iOS devices are incredibly secure, organizations still need an increased level of visibility and control across all enterprise devices. Whether they’re investigating a security incident or trying to increase protection for users on the internet, visibility and control are fundamental requirements.
Read the entire article here, Partnering to Deliver the Deepest Visibility and Security Control for a Mobile Workforce
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
