Cisco on Staging and Setup for Cisco Live 17

The average IT refresh cycle for access layer switches is typically anywhere between 5 to 8 years. This means the typical engineer configures a switch once, and then, other than minor changes, doesn’t have to reconfigure that switch again for a long time. The rollout process also tends to be staggered over time and location, with the typical rollout going building by building or floor by floor.

If you are with me so far, you can imagine my shock when I first took on the role of leading the NOC team at Cisco Live and learned that not only do I need to configure 500+ switches but I need to do so in about 3 months with the bulk of the requirements coming in about 3 weeks out. To make matters worse most of these were not brand new out-of-the-box switches. I was faced with the uphill task of wiping 500 switches, loading code on them and configuring them to be consistent and stable.

Fortunately, the range of products available to me made this enormous task relatively straightforward.

