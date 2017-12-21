Cisco: No One Can Detect Threats in Your Public Cloud Like Cisco

Whether it is misconfigured cloud assets, phishing, or malware, protecting your public cloud workloads from threats is a challenge with expensive consequences. If you have tried to extend your on-premises threat detection solutions in the public cloud, you probably know that they can be hard to manage, limited in scope, and ultimately ineffective.The good news is no one can help you secure your public cloud workloads like Cisco.

Cisco Stealthwatch Cloud provides actionable intelligence, low-noise threat detection, and pervasive visibility in your public cloud infrastructure. As a software as a service, Stealthwatch Cloud is also easy to deploy – it can take as little as 10 minutes in AWS environments – easy to manage, and flexible in pricing.

Interested? Try Stealthwatch Cloud today with a free, 60-day trial.

So what makes Stealthwatch Cloud better than everything else? It comes down to three major things:

Security that makes sense in the cloud

You adopted public cloud infrastructure for very specific business benefits. It allows you to be responsive to the business, boost the availability of your services, and – most of all – lower your operational costs by providing exactly the computational resources you need when you need them. Unfortunately, a lot of cloud security products undermine these benefits by being difficult to manage and producing too many false alerts.

