Cisco Nexus 9000 Achieves a Clean Sweep of IT Brand Pulse Award 2018 ‘Medals’

Though Cisco is a proud technology provider of the Winter Olympics being held in PyeongChang, South Korea, sadly we are not a medal qualifier in any of the 102 events across 15 different sports. We did participate in our Olympics of sorts held last month though, in the form of the IT Brand Pulse Awards 2018, in fourteen product categories. (See full survey results)The result was a clean sweep of all the available awards ( 25-100Gb Ethernet Switches) in a Chloe Kim-type performance versus formidable competition. The IT Brand Pulse team even mocked up the awards to look like gold medals for each category (Market, Price, Performance, Reliability, Service, Innovation), appropriately enough. OK, fine, that might have been pure coincidence. ( Press Release )

When Cisco first introduced the Nexus 9000 Switches a few years ago, we did so with it being the foundation for next-generation data centers. Today the Nexus 9000 powers Intent-Based Data Center networks that helps organizations develop, deploy, and run their business-essential applications and workloads quickly, securely, and reliably across the multicloud.

The Nexus 9000 achieves this by delivering proven high performance and density, low latency, and exceptional power efficiency in a range of form factors. And even more gratifying than industry plaudits is the fact that the Nexus 9000 has gained 15,000 customers already with that installed base growing larger every day.

