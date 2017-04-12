Cisco Next Gen 32Gb Fibre Channel NVMe SAN Updates

Cisco Next Gen 32Gb Fibre Channel and NVMe SAN UpdatesCisco announced today next generation MDS storage area networking (SAN) Fibre Channel (FC) switches with 32Gb, along with NVMe over FC support.

Cisco Fibre Channel (FC) Directors (Left) and Switches (Right)

Highlights of the Cisco announcement include:

MDS 9700 48 port 32Gbps FC switching module

High density 768 port 32Gbps FC directors

NVMe over FC for attaching fast flash SSD devices (current MDS 9700, 9396S, 9250i and 9148S)

Integrated analytics engine for management insight awareness

Multiple concurrent protocols including NVMe, SCSI (e.g. SCSI_FCP aka FCP) and FCoE

via Greg Schulz.