Cisco: New CVD Cisco HyperFlex with Veeam Availability Suite for Multisite Deployments

Over the past year Cisco and Veeam customers have seen tremendous value from the Cisco and Veeam partnership. The Cisco HyperFlex™ Systems solution together with Veeam Availability Suite gives customers a flexible, agile, and scalable infrastructure that is protected and easy to deploy. This validated solution allows IT teams to increase operational efficiency and adaptability to handle more workloads in the data center. Quick deployment of Cisco Hyperflex — in less than one hour — and Always-On™ storage optimization and monitoring enable businesses to move faster and achieve their digital transformation goals.

Look Back at 2017:

In what was a great year for Cisco and Veeam, 2017 marked a tremendous time in the partnership, where Veeam Availability solutions were added to the Cisco Global Price List. What does that mean for customers you may be wondering? It means that the complete HyperFlex + UCS + Veeam backup solution can be purchased as easily and simply as any Cisco hardware or software product. Additionally, with Solution support, Cisco can front end, your entire solution.

Veeam also received our Cisco Partner Summit Global Award for Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the year. This award is intended to recognize top Cisco partners demonstrating superior business practices and best-in-class methodologies. This award confirms the partnerships effort of delivering customers one of the top-notch experiences and solutions on the market, as the judging criteria include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.