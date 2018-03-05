Cisco: Networking Done Right: Our Vision Behind DNA-Center

The transportation industry is undergoing unprecedented disruption that we read about in news every day. Several companies are envisioning how transportation of humans and cargo will work in the future – from self-driving cars to magnetic levitation trains. Due to this renewed technology-driven reboot, the transportation industry is at such an exciting juncture of digital transformation.The network is the foundation that fuels such digital transformations. However, in order to enable such transformations, the network must transform itself as well.

Cisco has been working on digital transformations in a variety of different ways. Our vision was to culminate all our efforts to build the network of the future–a closed-loop system that’s self-learning, self-correcting and self-contained, delivering true intent-based networking. We want to vastly simplify networking and integrate with other parts of IT to enable digital transformation. Bringing this vision to life necessitated a single touch point on top of the network – DNA Center – that abstracts the entire complexity of the network underneath.

With DNA Center, we translate business intent into IT policy, activate it across the entire network, and ensure that the network is behaving as it should. DNA Center moves us away from the traditional manner of manually operating the network, but instead automates it, gleans information from it and uses the information to improve it. We brought it to market in two parts – the unveiling of our intent-based networking portfolio last June and the introduction of network assurance last month.

Achieving such a profound vision required a foundational set of guiding principles. Here are the top few we worked on to make DNA Center a reality.

