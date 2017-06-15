Cisco: Modernizing Network Software – Cisco Enterprise Agreement

Almost two years ago, I wrote The Modernization of Network Software, a perspective published in Software Magazine intended to foreshadow changes underway within networking infrastructure (routing, switching, wireless, etc.) with the transition to software-based models. While I encourage you to read the original article, in summary it covered four topics:

Networking software becomes independent of hardware

Software consumption increasingly moves to the cloud

Emergence of new licensing models, like subscription and enterprise agreements

Transition to controller-based architectures with open APIs

While the article was written from an industry perspective, it actually outlined the blueprint for Cisco’s journey to modernize our network business strategy.

For example, a little over 2 years ago, we released Cisco ONE Software, a suite-based approach for Cisco’s infrastructure software. These suites can be purchased separately from the underlying hardware, and offer customers Cisco’s advanced technologies. Over time, we’ve expanded the innovation within Cisco ONE, with additions like ACI Fabric, Stealthwatch, and Tetration. Over 18,000 companies are now Cisco ONE Software customers, including 95% of the Fortune 100.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.