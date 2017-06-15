Cisco: Modernizing Network Software – Cisco Enterprise Agreement
Almost two years ago, I wrote The Modernization of Network Software, a perspective published in Software Magazine intended to foreshadow changes underway within networking infrastructure (routing, switching, wireless, etc.) with the transition to software-based models. While I encourage you to read the original article, in summary it covered four topics:
- Networking software becomes independent of hardware
- Software consumption increasingly moves to the cloud
- Emergence of new licensing models, like subscription and enterprise agreements
- Transition to controller-based architectures with open APIs
While the article was written from an industry perspective, it actually outlined the blueprint for Cisco’s journey to modernize our network business strategy.
For example, a little over 2 years ago, we released Cisco ONE Software, a suite-based approach for Cisco’s infrastructure software. These suites can be purchased separately from the underlying hardware, and offer customers Cisco’s advanced technologies. Over time, we’ve expanded the innovation within Cisco ONE, with additions like ACI Fabric, Stealthwatch, and Tetration. Over 18,000 companies are now Cisco ONE Software customers, including 95% of the Fortune 100.
Read the entire article here, Modernizing Network Software: Cisco Enterprise Agreement
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published