Cisco: Miercom Validates Cisco’s Resilient Network Infrastructure

Proliferation of mobile devices, cloud moving enterprises and data hungry applications are creating the need for the next generation of enterprise campus infrastructure. Cisco is always ahead of the curve when it comes to providing all these capabilities way before the competition. Cisco Digital Network Architecture (DNA) offers the scalability, resiliency and ease of operation without compromising the security.

To build the future-proof networks with high-level applications and services, you need a strong underlying network foundation. Resilient underlay infrastructure is an absolute necessity to provide a robust networking pipeline. Cisco believes in high availability at every level of your enterprise architecture and provides these resiliency options at every level of your underlying switching infrastructure. Numerous access switches, aggregation switches and core switches form the foundation of your network infrastructure. This is where most of your network’s arteries converge and go through the core and aggregation switches.

To achieve the highest level of resiliency, Cisco access switches offer unique stacking mechanisms like power sharing using PowerStack—no other competition in the market offer this feature—and data stacking using StackWise. Similarly, Cisco core and aggregation modular switches offer Virtual Switching System (VSS) stacking technology to allow for sub-second failover in case of unfortunate failure scenarios like power down, hardware failure or link failure.

Read the entire article here, Miercom Validates Cisco’s Resilient Network Infrastructure

