Cisco: Microsoft Azure Stack Cometh

Cisco Integrated Solution for Microsoft Azure Stack

Microsoft Azure Stack represents the next generation hybrid cloud platform. If you do not have a cloud solution today, chances are it is not too far on your horizon. IDC predicts that 84% of business will have multiple cloud solutions within their data center environment, but only 3% of enterprises have implemented and deployed a cloud strategy.

Consider these questions:

How do you get ready for a cloud implementation in your data center?

How do you make sure you choose a platform capable of handling the multiple cloud solutions IDC says business will have?

Will the vendors you choose be around 5 years from now?

How do you make sure that the information you put into the cloud will be secure and protect the customer and partner data that you have gathered?

When should you pull the trigger for what will be a cloud strategy for my next generation data center?

These are questions that data center managers are asking every day. Cisco has the answers.

Read the entire article here, Microsoft Azure Stack Cometh

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.