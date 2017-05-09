Cisco MDS and Dell EMC set new standards for enterprise storage performance

An undeniable trend in the storage industry is what one might refer to as the democratization of all-flash storage as the technology becomes more economical and, therefore, more relevant for most use cases. Indeed, flash storage remains critical for Tier 0/Tier 1 applications such as enterprise databases, and its growing popularity to support broader sets of workloads has industry experts estimating that virtually the entire market will be based on flash-based technologies over the next 10 years.

Dell EMC has been ahead of the trend curve with strategic storage introductions to meet customer requirements of all scope and size. This includes the introduction of the VMAX 250F last fall, a smaller, powerhouse of a system that can still scale impressively to more than 1 million IOPS and 1PB of capacity fully loaded.

Today, Dell EMC is addressing the higher end of the solution spectrum with the introduction of the VMAX 950F all-flash storage array as the newest member of its premier enterprise offering. The VMAX 950F scales significantly in both capacity and performance, and has set a new industry benchmark for enterprise storage array performance. Dell EMC ‘s All Flash Portfolio delivers mission-critical availability while offering a wealth of data services that help customers to scale without compromising performance or availability.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.