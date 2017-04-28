Home Cisco: Managing the Complexities of Multicloud

Cisco: Managing the Complexities of Multicloud

0
Cisco: Managing the Complexities of Multicloud
0

Many of you are already working in multicloud environments – a combination of public and private clouds (i.e., AWS, Azure, Google, and on-premise IT). In fact, IDC found that 84% of IT executives surveyed expect to use multiple clouds from multiple cloud providers. Organizations are pursuing multicloud for a variety of reasons including increasing revenue, reducing costs, decreasing time to market, or simplifying IT infrastructure. While a mulitcloud approach can deliver tremendous benefits, it can also create complexity, exposing a gap between the business need for digitization and what IT can reliably and confidently support.

This growing complexity has less to do with the value of the individual services and more to do with how to efficiently and effectively manage, secure, deliver, and gain insights across all the cloud services you use. However, there is little to no connective tissue between these vendor-specific clouds; each having their own tools, APIs, configuration requirements, SLAs, analytics, and more. Taking this complexity into account will be critical to connecting the dots when it comes to your cloud strategy and doing more with cloud.

Here are a few questions to ask yourself as you refine your cloud strategy for the complexities of multicloud:

Read the entire article here, Managing the Complexities of Multicloud

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493371474_maxresdefault.jpg

          Reduce User Logon Time with Citrix Workspace Environment Management – Video

          Long logon times are becoming the new normal for many users due to the complexity of logon scripts, profiles and group policies. This doesn’t have to be the case. With Citrix Workspace Environment Management, users can potentially achieve logon times of 5-10 seconds. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1493171473_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: What Is A Modernized Data Center?

          1493311233_maxresdefault.jpg

          Work Anywhere on Any Device with VMware Horizon Apps – Video Demo

          1492685430_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017: BI enhancements

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video