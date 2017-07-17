Whether at the IoT and Industries demo showcase in Mandalay Bay or walking through the crowds on Las Vegas Boulevard, the buzz around the New Era of Networking cut through the scorching desert heat. This new, intuitive learning network which is powered by intent and informed by context, opens the way for enterprises to meet the business demands for transforming data into insight from a rapidly growing number of IoT devices and mitigate security risk in an increasing hostile threat environment.

Chuck Robbin’s keynote set the tone for the far-reaching industry impact of Cisco’s Digital Network Architecture, highlighting with Apple CEO, Tim Cook the increased security within the Apple ecosystem delivered by using DNA to enhance visibility and policy enforcement. David Wichmann, CEO, UnitedHealth Group shared his customer perspective from the healthcare segment on the need for using data more effectively to deliver improved patient care.

The spotlight on IoT continued with Tuesday’s keynote from Rowan Trollope introducing Cisco Kinetic, the IoT operations platform that helps companies accelerate their IoT initiatives by leveraging the network, automating management of their IoT devices, and extracting value from the terabytes of IoT data within the extended enterprise. Cisco Kinetic integrates three essential elements necessary for companies worldwide to maximize the value of their IoT data:

Read the entire article here, Cisco Live Las Vegas Recap

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.