Cisco: Less is More – Fewer cybersecurity vendors yield more effective security

As I’ve talked about before, many organizations have traditionally relied on a tactical approach to security: encounter a new threat, buy another box. This happened time and time again, resulting in a complex security “frankenstructure” of products.

But new independent research from ESG shows that 62% of companies are now rethinking the way they purchase and deploy security technology. They’re actively consolidating their cybersecurity vendors and looking for enterprise class providers. Why? The top two reasons are:

Greater operational efficiencies: security and IT teams gain greater operational efficiencies when products are designed to work together, and; More effective against new threats: Fewer, yet stronger vendor partners have the wherewithal to bring more innovative products that better address evolving threats.

The vast majority of companies use an architectural approach to guide their consolidation – one that integrates products so that they work together to secure the network, endpoints, applications, and the cloud.

