Cisco: Less is More – Fewer cybersecurity vendors yield more effective security
As I’ve talked about before, many organizations have traditionally relied on a tactical approach to security: encounter a new threat, buy another box. This happened time and time again, resulting in a complex security “frankenstructure” of products.
But new independent research from ESG shows that 62% of companies are now rethinking the way they purchase and deploy security technology. They’re actively consolidating their cybersecurity vendors and looking for enterprise class providers. Why? The top two reasons are:
- Greater operational efficiencies: security and IT teams gain greater operational efficiencies when products are designed to work together, and;
- More effective against new threats: Fewer, yet stronger vendor partners have the wherewithal to bring more innovative products that better address evolving threats.
The vast majority of companies use an architectural approach to guide their consolidation – one that integrates products so that they work together to secure the network, endpoints, applications, and the cloud.
Read the entire article here, Less is More – Fewer cybersecurity vendors yield more effective security
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper