Cisco Kinetic Unlocks the Power of Your IoT Data

On Tuesday we announced Cisco Kinetic, a first-of-its kind IoT operations platform designed to unlock the power of data from the billions of connected devices being added to the network.

In recent years, companies across the globe have embraced the idea of a hyper-connected, digital world. Now I’m starting to see a level of maturity within those companies, an understanding that they need to move beyond the test-and-learn phase to truly master IoT as a way to drive massive business growth.

At Cisco, we’re committed to making it faster and easier for these businesses to get their IoT initiatives from proof of concept to implementation to scalable bottom-line results. Cisco Kinetic will help companies accelerate their progress by leveraging the network, automating management of their IoT devices, and extracting value from the terabytes of IoT data at their disposal.

