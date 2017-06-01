Home Cisco: Key to Cisco’s Evolving Software Business Strategy

With today’s announcement of the Cisco Enterprise Agreement (EA) we’re changing the way our customers purchase, deploy and adopt Cisco technology. This is another big step forward as we continue to evolve our software business strategy to make it simpler, easier and more rewarding for customers take advantage of Cisco software as they undergo the transformation to digital business.

The Cisco EA is a single, simple agreement that lets our customers easily consume the products and services they need today, in areas like collaboration, infrastructure and security, and to scale and add additional capabilities as they grow – simply and without penalty. The Cisco EA simplifies access to the latest Cisco products and services, and gives customers the ability to deploy and use products and services on their budget and schedule.

We’re always looking at ways to make it easier for customers to get the most value out of their Cisco software today and as they grow. Two years ago, we introduced Cisco ONE Software, a simple, flexible, more valuable way for customers to consume infrastructure software delivered through suites. Since then, more than 18,000 customers – including 98 of the Fortune 100 – have realized the benefits of Cisco ONE. 39% of Cisco ONE customers have already adopted new capabilities included in the suites, with another 50% planning to use new capabilities over time.

