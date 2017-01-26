Cisco: It’s Your Turn to Leave Your Mark (with Cisco Spark)

Yesterday was a big day in the world of Cisco Spark. We announced enhancements to the base platform and interface, a new endpoint in the form of Cisco Spark Board, and more. In a development environment in which we’re constantly iterating and improving our products, it’s exciting when we have so much to say that we need to proclaim it from the mountaintop. (Or, in this case, a historic hilltop in San Francisco.)

In case you missed anything, or want to dig deeper, here’s an overview of “all the stuff about Cisco Spark” we released yesterday – from blog posts to videos and product information. And if you want to get a sense of what it was like to be there with us, watch the announcement replay to see Rowan Trollope dump a wheelbarrow of antiquated (as of yesterday) conference room equipment on the stage. Oh, and demonstrate the latest and greatest Cisco Spark enhancements and the Cisco Spark Board – including a quick musical ditty from a high school choir in Oklahoma.

