Home Applications Cisco: It’s all about digital transformation! Annoucing 5th Generation of Cisco UCS Integrated Infrastructure for Analytics

Cisco: It’s all about digital transformation! Annoucing 5th Generation of Cisco UCS Integrated Infrastructure for Analytics

0
Cisco: It’s all about digital transformation! Annoucing 5th Generation of Cisco UCS Integrated Infrastructure for Analytics
0

The nature of technology is innovation. Innovation challenges the norm, creating new ways to do things; and disrupting and displacing established ways with better methods and even whole paradigm shifts that completely change how the world operates. It is not that unusual for a new company to create a new market with an innovative idea, product or service and transform itself from a small startup into a multi-billion-dollar company. Recent examples include: Facebook, Netflix, etc.

It is rare to find instances where a large enterprise enters an established market and disrupts it with an innovative product. A recent example is Apple’s iPhone disrupting the mobile phone market. Another such example is Cisco UCS disrupting the server market, growing from zero to 60,000 customers and #1 market share in the x86 blade server market in just a few years. Cisco UCS disrupted the market by changing the way enterprises think about how to deploy and manage infrastructure across their environment by creating a fully programable infrastructure that encompasses compute, storage and network.

Since the early days of Cisco UCS, rather than build individual components, we focused on creating a ‘system’ providing a single management entity freeing enterprises to focus on business needs rather than infrastructure management. Along the way, we built partnerships with major ISVs, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP. Several notable achievements: ranked #1 in converged systems server revenue in 2016; ranked #1 platform of choice for SAP HANA; plus several Number 1 performance and price-performance records. Another notable achievement is the growth of our analytics business – fifteen times growth in the last four years. Our analytics portfolio includes Apache Hadoop, ITOA and Internet of Things analytics. According to IDC Cisco customers reported substantial value through Big Data operations with the Cisco UCS solutions – on an average 366% ROI in three-year return on investment. We’ve been successful in the analytics space because our strategy has been 100% aligned with industry trends. Stay tuned for solutions for machine learning and deep learning.

Read the entire article here, It’s all about digital transformation! Annoucing 5th Generation of Cisco UCS Integrated Infrastructure for Analytics

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Internet of Things (IoT)
Management
Mobile
Storage
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    412PY0O8rwL.jpg

    Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]

    read more
    Dell Feature Image

    ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Closing the Visibility Gap | How to Combine Application & Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate IT Transformation – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions What leaves visibility gaps and demands higher levels of time and expertise from IT professionals? Having different consoles for application code visibility vs. IT infrastructure management. The convergence of application and infrastructure monitoring offers significant opportunities to drive IT transformation using IT service management, DevOps and/or a combination of both. Watch […]

        read more
        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500799276_hqdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Video: DGX Systems: Built for Leading AI Research

          NVIDIA DGX™ Systems are designed to give data scientists the most powerful tools for AI exploration-tools that go from your desk to the data center to the cloud. http://www.nvidia.com/dgx This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1500007993_maxresdefault.jpg

          Windows Workloads on AWS – 2017 AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          1498459516_maxresdefault.jpg

          Deploy a DoD Secure Cloud Computing Architecture Environment in AWS – #AWS Session Video

          1500653112_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenMobile Analyzer Video: New Environment List UI

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video