Cisco: Its All About Automation
On July 10, 2017, Cisco introduced the next generation of UCS servers,UCS M5; that deliver simplicity, performance and a future-proofed design. But along with new servers, Cisco also announced enhancements to its data center and cloud portfolio.
Data centers are complex environments and forecasts indicate that the complexity will continue to grow. Workloads are growing at an impressive 26% over the next two years. Unfortunately IT budgets are growing at a meager 3% over the same time frame. With the same staffing levels, you need to monitor and manage more memory, more storage, more of everything.
Adopting automation into your environment has never been more important.
The latest release of Cisco UCS Director and Workload Optimization Manager significantly reduce data center complexity while applying advanced analytics to assure application performance and SLAs.
UCS Director’s single point of control lets you be the director of your business. Built for simplicity and control, it provides clarity of your entire environment allowing you to focus on higher level decision making. Watch this video to learn more.
Read the entire article here, Its All About Automation
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide