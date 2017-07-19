Cisco: Its All About Automation

On July 10, 2017, Cisco introduced the next generation of UCS servers,UCS M5; that deliver simplicity, performance and a future-proofed design. But along with new servers, Cisco also announced enhancements to its data center and cloud portfolio.

Data centers are complex environments and forecasts indicate that the complexity will continue to grow. Workloads are growing at an impressive 26% over the next two years. Unfortunately IT budgets are growing at a meager 3% over the same time frame. With the same staffing levels, you need to monitor and manage more memory, more storage, more of everything.

Adopting automation into your environment has never been more important.

The latest release of Cisco UCS Director and Workload Optimization Manager significantly reduce data center complexity while applying advanced analytics to assure application performance and SLAs.

UCS Director’s single point of control lets you be the director of your business. Built for simplicity and control, it provides clarity of your entire environment allowing you to focus on higher level decision making. Watch this video to learn more.

Read the entire article here, Its All About Automation

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.