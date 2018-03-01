Cisco: It’s all about 5G Services, Automation and Infrastructure

For the past few years, all of us in the industry have been talking about 5G. Much of the discussion has been around the excitement of new spectrum and radios to enable that – it was all about ENABLING 5G. This year is different – the discussion now is about what we are all DOING with 5G.There are a lot of vendors talking about 5G architectures, new things like Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) – where we’re moving the cloud closer and closer to the edge of the network. But as I said, now it’s really all about what new services 5G enables – and that’s where Cisco plays a strong role.

Cisco supports 5G in three primary ways:

Services – how we enable 5G services so service providers (SPs) can make more money;

Infrastructure – how we help build the 5G infrastructure;

Automation – how we make this mass scale simpler to operate.

So, let me share a bit about each one of these areas.

Services

With 5G, we help SPs move from being bandwidth providers to Network as a Services (NaaS) providers – including for enterprise customers who are asking for dedicated and secure network slices on-the-fly. We help with that through our 5G-enabled IP products, our 5G packet core, our cloud services, and with our service enablement. At MWC, we are demonstrating network slicing and how we are giving our customers the ability to control the network, using technologies like Segment Routing and IPv6.

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.