Cisco: It’s a Journey, not a Destination
People often talk about deploying the Internet of Things (IoT) as if it’s a discrete project—something you do once, and then you move on to the next thing. Nothing could be further from the truth.
IoT is a multi-year journey, not a one-time event.
IoT is not just about implementing IoT technology, it’s about changing your culture, processes, and skills. It may start with just one small project—and, in fact, that is exactly what I recommend in my new book, Building the Internet of Things—but it’s never just “one and done.” That is why, before you implement the smallest bit of IoT technology, you need to step back and take a comprehensive approach:
- Begin by building your vision. Talk about IoT in your organization and help people think about what might be possible when things can communicate with other things. Then identify some strategic goals; identify a specific problem to solve or an opportunity to grab.
