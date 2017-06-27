It’s an exciting time in the networking industry. According to IDC, the worldwide programmability market will experience huge growth over the next three years and be worth nearly $12.5 billion. Cisco is leading the charge in this market and recently unveiled a new generation of intent-based networking solutions. This enables a new and programmable network that can anticipate actions, stop security threats in their tracks, and even learn to solve previously unsolvable challenges.

For IT professionals, this is life-changing news as they try to adapt their skillsets to a new era of networking, or risk being left behind. For app developers, the shift to intuitive and programmable networks is also creating a new world of opportunities. Traditionally, app developers wouldn’t think twice about the network, but as the network becomes code, the app developer gains a new platform to innovate to their hearts content.

This presents a tremendous opportunity to leverage the network as a modern software system with APIs, programmable ASICs and software layers that add analytics and intelligence. If you followed the discussions last month at DevNet Create, you understand how important this relationship between apps and infrastructure has become.

Read the entire article here, Cisco is Evolving the Network into the iPhone of the Enterprise

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.