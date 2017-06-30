Cisco: IoT Threat Defense in Healthcare
What are IoT devices in healthcare? In my experience talking with customers, I don’t believe I’ve ever received the same answer twice. Most often, they call out patient home monitoring devices and consumer-grade fitness trackers. But to me, an IoT device is anything that you connect to the network. And in healthcare, we are certainly connecting more and more devices to the network, adding more virtually everyday.
If you agree on a definition of IoT, the question then becomes, how do you secure those devices against the ever-growing threat landscape? And not only secure them from improper external access, but also contain the damage and control lateral movement if the device is indeed compromised? Well, since most IoT healthcare devices have very limited out-of-the-box protection, an additional security solution is needed.
Enter IoT Threat Defense.
Read the entire article here, IoT Threat Defense in Healthcare
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper