Cisco: IoT Threat Defense in Healthcare

What are IoT devices in healthcare? In my experience talking with customers, I don’t believe I’ve ever received the same answer twice. Most often, they call out patient home monitoring devices and consumer-grade fitness trackers. But to me, an IoT device is anything that you connect to the network. And in healthcare, we are certainly connecting more and more devices to the network, adding more virtually everyday.

If you agree on a definition of IoT, the question then becomes, how do you secure those devices against the ever-growing threat landscape? And not only secure them from improper external access, but also contain the damage and control lateral movement if the device is indeed compromised? Well, since most IoT healthcare devices have very limited out-of-the-box protection, an additional security solution is needed.

Enter IoT Threat Defense.

