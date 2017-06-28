Cisco IoT Threat Defense Debuts at Cisco Live
I’m psyched! Today we’re launching IoT Threat Defense, and it’s the most comprehensive security solution yet for the Internet of Things. And it couldn’t come a moment too soon.
Let’s be frank. IoT devices, on the whole, aren’t capable of defending themselves from cyber-attacks. That means they can provide a means of access to their host networks by bad guys, or they can be weaponized to attack third parties. It’s not necessarily their fault that they’re vulnerable. Many IoT devices, whether in the consumer space, IT, or industrial, tend to have enough compute power to perform the functions for which they were designed. There just isn’t the compute capacity for security. There are also competitive pressures that force manufacturers to strip functionality, with security usually being cut first, in order to remain competitive. And sometimes, the device manufacturer is new to the security world, or the hardware was built with no intention of it ever being networked.
The reason for a vulnerability, from a defense perspective, is irrelevant. A vulnerability is a vulnerability, regardless of the cause, and it must be remediated – or at the very least, mitigated.
Share this:
