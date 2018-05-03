Cisco IoT Endpoints Are Coming Out of the Closet

Embrace the future of enterprise security, scale and management by protecting IoT endpoint devices as if they were inside the building-networking closet.describes the exponential explosion of the global IoT market growing from $157B in 2016 to $457B by 2020, attaining a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.5%.

With this growth comes opportunities—especially in a business’s digital capabilities—and challenges, including security, management and compliance issues.

Extending your Network

Typically, we like to picture our enterprise network to be what’s in ITs immediate control to automate, secure and manage. Now, we go beyond just the “typical.”

IT can now extend beyond the traditional network reach to locations that were previously separate network entities. Extending the network is no longer just for industrial customers, such as public utilities, mining operations or other industrial companies that need a ruggedized product family. Now extending your network can simply mean expanding your traditional carpeted enterprise building to environments such as parking lots, meters and digital road signs. The outdoors is now a significant opportunity for enterprise businesses as well.

Why Software-Defined Access (SDA)

Cisco’s Software-Defined Access is the first intent-based networking solution for the enterprise built on the principles of Cisco’s Digital Network Architecture (DNA). SDA helps make the network more programmable and flexible by monitoring, managing and securing all from a central management platform: the DNA Center (DNAC). The DNAC expands out to embrace IoT with SDA extension for IoT.

Welcoming Extended Enterprise into the Centrally Managed IT-Fold

The DNA Center is a huge operational shift. It means that your IT team won’t have to configure firewalls, worry about finding the routing tables, the subnets in DHCP servers, who’s in and who’s out, and all the other things that are involved when rolling out new services. All of this will go away—freeing up time and saving you money. And this all works for traditional IT and IoT endpoint devices.

Tell us about your experience on installing security and deploying to the edge.