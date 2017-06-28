Cisco: Introducing The Network. Intuitive
Last week, Cisco ushered in a new era of networking with the announcement of intent-based technologies that constantly learn, adapt, and protect. Built around the Cisco DNA architecture, it’s a network designed to be intuitive. The new network from Cisco is a game-changer for businesses, so we needed a marketing campaign that would be equally game-changing.
Introducing The Network. Intuitive. Simple words with a powerful message.
The Network. Intuitive. campaign was designed to bring the possibilities of the network to life.
Today, the Cisco networks impact us everywhere we work, live, play, and learn, and our campaign photography reflects the networks that shape our digital world; pervasive, surrounding us, always on. In a way, almost magical.
Read the entire article here, Introducing The Network. Intuitive.
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
