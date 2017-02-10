Cisco Introduces Umbrella, the industry’s first Secure Internet Gateway in the Cloud

If your job is anything like mine, you find yourself using a wide range of SaaS-based applications. Today alone, I found myself using Salesforce.com, WebEx, Workday, Spark, Office 365, Box, JIRA, Trello, SmartSheets, and Google Docs. And I’m not even counting some of the things I use for fun: Spotify, Netflix, and Instagram. Every company is dealing with the implications of all of these applications being moved to the cloud. And this is on top of the massive shift towards mobility and BYOD that IT has already been working to address.

This is a huge challenge. Sometimes users are connected to the VPN when they’re working on the road, but more frequently they aren’t. In fact, 82% of workers admit to not always using the VPN. Plus, many branch offices are now connecting directly to the internet instead of backhauling traffic to headquarters — 70% of branch offices have some level of direct internet access.

And that means most companies are between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, you want to move to the cloud, but you recognize the visibility gaps and new attack surfaces it creates. If your employees don’t use the VPN, then they’re left with very little protection. Let’s face it, one of the reasons your security team is overwhelmed with malware and ransomware is due to what happens when your employees are off the corporate network.

Read the entire article here, Introducing Cisco Umbrella, the industry’s first Secure Internet Gateway in the cloud

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.