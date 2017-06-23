Home Cisco Introduces a New Era in Networking, Powered by Software Innovation and Subscription Buying

0
Yesterday’s introduction of Cisco DNA Advantage and Essentials subscription-based network software will transform how infrastructure software is bought and deployed in the new era of networking. These latest innovations reinforce Cisco’s commitment to transition its business to a software-centric, subscription-based model, while helping accelerate our customers’ digital transformation.

Advantage and Essentials, introduced in conjunction with our Catalyst 9000 series of switches, also support Cisco’s Catalyst 3K, 4K, 6K series and will give customers the flexibility to access advanced Digital Network Architecture (DNA) software capabilities by subscription, either via Cisco ONE software suites or a-la-carte components. (Subscription offers will be available for Wireless in Q1 FY18 and WAN later in FY18.)

Essentials offers all of the capabilities customers need including base automation and monitoring, and with Advantage, customers also get Software Defined Access (SDA), Assurance, and Encrypted Traffic Analytics (ETA). And Advantage and Essentials are supported with full lifecycle Services including readiness assessment, scalable design, automation tools and proactive support.

