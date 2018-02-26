Cisco Introduces a 5G Security Architecture to Enable Secure Network Transformation

If you’re anything like me, your mobile device is your lifeline, allowing you to be always on and connected to a network. Smart devices, including our cars and appliances, are now connected to a network. We’ve seen steady advances in wireless technology and now we’re seeing trials of 5G connectivity, a phenomena that’s likely to bring life-changing innovations.

Those of us watching the Winter Olympics in South Korea have seen a major 5G trial taking place. Cameras attached to bobsleds are streaming live video showing the navigator’s view racing down the course. This 5G technology is due to be rolled out by South Korean wireless carriers next year. In Canada, the US and elsewhere, mobile carriers are running tests and investing in new radio equipment and cell sites.

5G is bringing with it very high bandwidth and low latency with the result being very high traffic volumes entirely reliant on IP. This comes at a time when advancements in the all-IP evolved packet core have left mobile networks, devices, and customers exposed to data breaches, internal attacks, DDoS, malware and Botnet attacks.

