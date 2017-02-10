Cisco Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack

Enterprises need a scalable, flexible hybrid cloud solution that 1) responds with agility and ease, 2) is simple-to-manage, and 3) scales on demand, while retaining on-premise benefits.

Where you are on your cloud journey may vary, but what’s clear is that it’s a hybrid IT journey.

Cisco is accelerating hybrid cloud adoption by gearing up to offer Microsoft Azure Stack on Cisco UCS in Q3 2017. By combining Microsoft’s robust Azure cloud platform with Cisco’s UCS server platform designed specifically for cloud workloads, customers gain a powerful, cloud-ready solution that gives them full control over how they manage data, governance, security and performance.

Some of the key benefits of Microsoft Azure Stack on Cisco UCS include:

