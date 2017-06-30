Cisco: Industry’s First Secure Internet Gateway in the Cloud

We’ve all heard the saying: You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. But have you ever tried?

I know, I know, you didn’t come here for canine training tips. Stay with me, there’s a point to all this. Anyways, it’s super hard. I tried, and all the dog wanted to do was sleep. Your best bet? You guessed it — getting a new dog.

The same thing was happening in security. New problems were arising — more roaming workers, apps and infrastructure moving to the cloud, and branch offices connecting directly to the internet — and the old tricks weren’t cutting it.

Enter new dog

Cisco Umbrella is the industry’s first Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) in the cloud. What is a SIG, you ask? Good question. A SIG provides safe access to the internet anywhere users go, even when they are off the VPN. Before you connect to any destination, a SIG acts as your secure onramp to the internet and provides the first line of defense and inspection. Regardless of where users are located or what they’re trying to connect to, traffic goes through the SIG first. Once the traffic gets to the SIG cloud platform, there are different types of inspection and policy enforcement that can happen.

Read the entire article here, Industry’s First Secure Internet Gateway in the Cloud

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.