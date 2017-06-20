Cisco: Industry-Wide Innovation on Hyper Drive

How does innovation happen? People joke about an idea hitting them in the shower. Or it might be while on vacation, or walking the dog—any time your mind is free to wander into creativity. But developing that lone spark of an idea into an innovative solution is no vacation. It requires focus, radical collaboration, and hard work.

Innovation doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It emerges from the crucible of colliding ideas, false starts, new iterations, and starting over. It requires an ecosystem of co-innovators who offer contrasting viewpoints, diverse skillsets, and the ability to put ego aside to refine and build on each other’s ideas. And it needs a venue and structure to facilitate the process.

That’s why Cisco developed CHILL—Cisco Hyper-Innovation Living Labs.

CHILL is an intensely focused innovation experience that is turning the traditional innovation model on its head. It brings together a select group of customers, vendors, designers, and hackers to solve a common industry challenge.

