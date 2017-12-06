Cisco: Industry Transformation 10 Years in the Making

We’ve come a long way as an industry in last 10 years. As I travel to #KubeCon in Austin, I’m reflecting back on what has changed.

10 years ago, I ran an independent research group called the IT Process Institute, and was lead researcher on a study designed to identify change, config, release best practices. I had the privilege of working with @realgenekim and personally interviewing IT ops teams from a dozen companies recognized for their exemplary results. From the interviews, we created hypothesis about what practices enabled highest levels of performance. And then collected data from 250 companies in order to test whether those practices correlated with higher performance across a broad industry sample.

Back Then – People were Breaking Things

Change was the biggest cause of system failures. Applications were hard wired to their environments. Systems were reaching a point of complexity where a single person didn’t have knowledge to understand the impact of a simple change. And people were responsible for making changes. Changes made by people up and down the stack often had unintended consequences. As a result, we used change advisory boards, forward schedule of change, release engineers, and a CMDB to help document dependencies. Change management was a major ITIL process implemented to help gain control. Controls made sure people followed processes, and helped reduce the chaos related to managing brittle, finicky, prickly systems.

Read the entire article here, Industry Transformation 10 Years in the Making

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.