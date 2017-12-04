Cisco: Improving Cybersecurity in Healthcare Part II – Control

The Internet of Things (IoT) is ushering in an exciting digital renaissance that is redefining the traditional models of how healthcare is delivered. With IoT devices such as smart infusion pumps or connected inhalers, healthcare providers can now remotely monitor and adjust care. IoT devices in healthcare, where mobile and wearable devices are increasingly connected and working together to create a holistic medical picture that can be accessed anywhere by your healthcare provider, are expected to be worth $2.5 trillion by 2025, and are projected to add $285 billion in healthcare provider value to the global economy by 2020.

The Burden of Cybsecurity on Healthcare

While these digital innovations are already delivering higher quality care, improved patient safety, and lowered costs, they also carry with them inherent cybersecurity risks that can put lives at risk in addition to creating economic losses for healthcare providers. In my previous blog, I highlighted how cybersecurity attacks such as the recent WannaCry virus can cause serious damage to our healthcare infrastructure. Ransomware attacks extort victims to recover valuable assets while data breaches now cost the healthcare industry an average of $6.2 billion per year.

