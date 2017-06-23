Cisco Improves Cybersecurity in Healthcare: Visibility

Imagine going to the doctor for a routine checkup. After greeting you, the physician pulls up your medical records on his tablet, but instead of your medical history, this screen pops up:

Now imagine if you were waiting on the results of a biopsy, or if the ultrasound machine displayed this screen instead of your unborn child. This may sound dramatic, but it is the reality for many healthcare providers.

Research released earlier this year found that more than 50 percent of hospitals experienced a ransomware attack in the past 12 months. In May, 2017, a particular strain of ransomware known as WannaCry (pictured above) infected organizations across the globe, including numerous hospitals. This type of attack is likely to become more prevalent. According to a U.S. interagency task force, more than 4,000 ransomware attacks have occurred daily since January 1, 2016, which is a 300-percent increase over 2015.

