Cisco: IBM Simplifies, Automates, Smartens Multinetwork offering with SD-WAN

Simultaneously, IT operations are becoming more centralized while business operations and company employees are becoming more decentralized, changing the role of WAN to take on an even greater importance. That importance is hampered by the rising costs of traditional (MPLS) connectivity, the breadth of WAN providers required, management complexity, and an overall lack of agility.

Software Defined WAN from Cisco is the answer. Cisco’s SD-WAN provides a better user experience with lower cost and reduced risk (i.e. improved security, increased visibility and control, etc.). The Cisco SD-WAN solution enables a rich set of features that enables a host of features including: advanced routing, best in class security, and application optimization. Cisco’s application optimization learns how apps behave and the set policies to prioritize business critical apps. The SD-WAN portfolio is also architected for the cloud. That means you can extend your network to the cloud with consistent WAN policies.

Cisco provides a complete technology solution but a partner that can provide SD-WAN as a Service is the next logical step for many customers. IBM Global Technology Services (GTS) has created that solution and calls it “Multinetwork WAN Services.” Multinetwork WAN Services from IBM GTS uses Cisco SD-WAN as a foundation and then provides incredible value on top of it with their ITaaS offering and NirWANa dashboard. (BTW- Is that name awesome or what?).

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.